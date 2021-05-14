Attention Mumbaikars! No COVID-19 vaccination on May 15 and 16, says BMC

Due to shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra, the government has already decided to vaccinate only people above 45 years of age. "Vaccination for 18-44 age group has been suspended for the time being due to shortage of vaccines. All the doses purchased by the state government for the age group will now be diverted for the 45+ category," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

He added Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla had promised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to deliver 1.5 crore doses of Covishield after May 20. "We will start the vaccination for the 18-44 age group after we receive the vaccine," he said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has administered the vaccine to 3,41,887 people in a single day, which pushed the state's vaccination count to 1,95,31,051, said health department said on Friday. These people were vaccinated on May 13, the department said in a statement issued on Friday.

The cumulative (first and second dose) figure of the people aged above 45 years, who have been vaccinated so far, has reached 1,47,95,962, it said.

A total of 6,34,570 people from the 18-44 age group have received their first dose so far, it added.

"The cumulative figures of vaccinated healthcare workers and frontline workers stood at 22,67,026, and 18,33,493 respectively," the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)