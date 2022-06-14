Pune: Fourth suspect having links with LeT held by Maharashtra ATS

Representative pic | Imagesbazaar

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested another suspect from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on charges of having alleged links with Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials informed on Tuesday. The suspect is alleged to have been involved in transferring funds in the bank account of previously arrested accused Mohammad Junaid. The arrested suspect, identified as Mohammad Yusuf, is the fourth person to be arrested in the case related to recruiting youths for LeT.

Speaking about Yusuf's role in the case, an ATS source told FPJ, "Yusuf is suspected to have been working at the instructions of LeT operatives in Pakistan. He hails from Doda in J&K and is a labourer. His job was to ensure the funds reach the LeT operatives in India. On May 24, Junaid (28), was arrested for his alleged role in the recruitment of operatives for LeT. Junaid was in active contact with active LeT members and was engaged in making attempts to recruit youngsters and send them to J&K for training to indulge in terrorist activities. Enquiry had revealed that for this purpose, he had received money in his bank account from a J&K based bank account. Now it has emerged that Yusuf was the person who was sending money to Junaid," the ATS officer had said.

Yusuf was produced before the court in Pune and has been remanded to ATS custody.

On Monday, Maharashtra ATS had arrested Jharkhand native Inamul Haq alias Inam Imtiyaz (20), from Uttar Pradesh (UP) in connection with the case. Inamul was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS from Saharanpur in March this year for his alleged links with the LeT and radicalising youth. He was currently lodged in a jail in UP. Maharashtra ATS's probe had revealed that Inamul and Junaid were in touch with each other for terror activities.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra ATS had arrested Aftab Shah from Kishtwar area of J&K. The agency sources claimed that Shah was a "crucial link" between Pakistan based handlers and Junaid.

The probe had revealed that Junaid was in touch with three Kashmir-based persons - Hamidullah Zargar, Aftab Shah and one Umar who are wanted in the case. During a short period of time, Junaid had used ten SIM cards from different telecom provider companies. The modus operandi was to use a particular SIM card for a short period of time and then destroy it and use a fresh SIM card, police had said.

As per the ATS, Junaid and other wanted accused were tasked to misguide, brainwash and create anti-national feelings among selected youth and recruit them as members for the LeT. "To this end, Junaid operated five Facebook accounts through which he used to post anti-national posts. He would contact radicalised youth to join the LeT," the ATS officials had claimed.