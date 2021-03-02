Pune: Five more arrested, one more FIR registered in Army recruitment paper leak case

Five more persons have been arrested and one more First Information Report (FIR) registered in connection with the army recruitment paper leak case, said an official statement on Monday.

Earlier, three persons including two ex-army personnel were arrested for allegedly running an Army recruitment racket in Pune district.

The accused have been identified as Kishore Giri, Bharat, Yogesh Goswai and Madhav Gite.

In a joint operation, officials of Military Intelligence of Indian Army and Crime branch unit of Pune city police have arrested five more people and registered one more FIR in connection with the army recruitment paper leak case.