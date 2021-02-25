Pune: City reports huge spike in COVID-19 cases; check cases in your area

In a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, Pune reported 743 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,99,696 on Wednesday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,837 with three new fatalities.
A total of 382 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 3,559.
As of now, 1,91,300 people have been discharged/ recovered.
PMC has also shared ward wise data of the new COVID-19 cases in the city. Hadapsar - Mundhwa has the maximum new COVID cases. Check the new coronavirus cases in your area.
Aundh-Baner 53
Bhawani Peth 23
Bibwewadi 44
Dhankawadi -Sahakarnagar 72
Dhole Patil Road 30
Hadapsar - Mundhwa 91
Kasba -Vishrambagwada 61
Kondhwa - Yewalewadi 26
Kothrud - Bawdhan 60
Nagar Road -Vadgaonsheri 70
Shivajinagar - Gholeroad 28
Sinhgad Road 57
Wanawadi - Ramtekadi 42
Warje - Karvenagar 62
Yerawada - Kalas - Dhanori 24