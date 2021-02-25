Mumbai

Updated on

Pune: City reports huge spike in COVID-19 cases; check cases in your area

By FPJ Web Desk

PMC has shared ward wise data of the new COVID-19 cases in the city. Hadapsar - Mundhwa has the maximum new COVID cases.

AFP

In a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, Pune reported 743 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,99,696 on Wednesday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,837 with three new fatalities.

A total of 382 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 3,559.

As of now, 1,91,300 people have been discharged/ recovered.

PMC has also shared ward wise data of the new COVID-19 cases in the city. Hadapsar - Mundhwa has the maximum new COVID cases. Check the new coronavirus cases in your area.

  • Aundh-Baner 53

  • Bhawani Peth 23

  • Bibwewadi 44

  • Dhankawadi -Sahakarnagar 72

  • Dhole Patil Road 30

  • Hadapsar - Mundhwa 91

  • Kasba -Vishrambagwada 61

  • Kondhwa - Yewalewadi 26

  • Kothrud - Bawdhan 60

  • Nagar Road -Vadgaonsheri 70

  • Shivajinagar - Gholeroad 28

  • Sinhgad Road 57

  • Wanawadi - Ramtekadi 42

  • Warje - Karvenagar 62

  • Yerawada - Kalas - Dhanori 24

Twitter/PMC

