"No flirting with cashier": The dramatic menu from Pune's Irani Cafe

Nowadays the competition between eateries is fierce. Hence, eatery owners are daily coming up with unique ideas to promote their café, diners, restaurants, etc. However, due to a weird picture that went viral, a restaurant has become the centre of attraction for its quirky menu.
A picture of one Irani café from Pune, Maharashtra was put online which shows a long list of restrictions. Every eatery has some directions and rules- "no smoking" and "no spitting" being the most common ones. But in this Irani cafe, they have an entire list of guidelines that you could not have imagined.
The list involves uncommon rules like, "no combing" and "no mobile games". There's also, "no discussing gambling" and "no matchsticks". A really weird rule from the menu is "no free advice". However, the weirdest rule is, "no flirting with the cashier".
A Twitter user uploaded a picture of the menu asking, "what happened here?"
Even Twitter is confused as well as amused to see such a menu. The reactions and comments to this menu are hilarious. But the cherry on the top is that the restaurant's official Twitter handle is replying individually in the comment section.
One Twitter user commented that Irani cafe has copied this menu from SodaBottleOpenerwala. Irani Cafe immediately replied saying, "Sorry brother... Our Established year is when the Soda Bottle was getting filled and Late Sir Donald Bradman was the OPENER."
When another Twitter user wondered, "how hot is the cashier". The cafe replied with the picture of the cashiers.
Here are some other reactions to the distinct menu at Irani Cafe. Ready to laugh?