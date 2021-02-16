Pune: Businessman held for issuing Rs 110 crore bogus invoices

Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials have arrested a businessman from Pune for issuing bogus invoices amounting to Rs 110 crores. He has been sent to judicial custody till February 25.

The accused identified as Babusha Sharnappa Kasbe also passed input tax credit to registered firms of Rs 16.86 crores without delivery of the goods and services, Maharashtra GST Department said in a statement on Monday.

According to the department, Kasbe has been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Act/ Central Goods Services act. He was produced before the Judicial magistrate, Shivajinagar, Pune court and has been sent to judicial custody.