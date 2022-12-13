Pune Bandh: Shops closed till 3pm, schools and colleges running smoothly

PTI/ Representative Image

Pune: Amid the controversy of state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remark on the Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, political parties and other social organizations such as NCP, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray camp), Maratha Mahasangh and the Sambhaji Brigade announced 'Pune Bandh' on Tuesday as a practice of protest against the Governor and BJP leaders supporting him.

The bandh was seen to have a good amount of support as most grocery shops were closed after 10 am. Federation of Traders Associations of Pune (FATP) stated that it has extended support to the bandh and shops will be closed until 3pm.

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) however decided not to run their transport buses on certain routes anticipating violence. The rickshaws all over the city are already off road since two days amid a protest called by rickshaw owners on Monday against bike taxis.

The rickshaw owners created a blockade at the RTO chowk which further caused traffic issues in city. The situation was later brought in control after police executed a mild lathi charge at the protestors.

Today's bandh has resulted into a major issue for the officegoers during morning hours in certain areas as there are no PMPML buses and also no autorickshaws running which has caused people delays in reaching workplace.

However schools, colleges and other government offices were working smooth in the morning.