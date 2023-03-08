Pune: MP Siddharth Shirole gets piled garbage on street cleaned within hours after complaint on Twitter, posts picture

Pune: A day after garbage menace tweet mentioning him, MP Siddharth Shirole responds with photo of cleaned site | Twitter

While several tweets mentioning local bodies with visuals of garbage menace go unnoticed at times, a Twitter user Ashish Rathi had a different experience.

Rathi on Tuesday took to Twitter with photos of garbage at a corner in Lane Number 9 on Bhandarkar Road in Pune. In the tweet, he mentioned Pune MP Siddharth Shirole along with Pune Municipal Corporation. A day after his tweet, Shirole responded to Rathi with visuals from the same site which was cleaned.

Immediately after his tweet went viral, other users also posted pictures from their area.

Ashish ji, this has been cleared.

Please keep me posted. https://t.co/QpTGO1HLyG pic.twitter.com/xBjV81pBm0 — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) March 8, 2023

@SidShirole Siddharth Ji , after Prabhat Road ( Pune -4) your kind intervention may help here too . Aundh Baner area. Following up with @PMCPune since last one year to have garbage bin to avoid piles of garbage on footpath. 💐🙏🏻 https://t.co/6qTq7MjRmY — Manoj Deshpande (@MJDeshpande) March 8, 2023

While the Pune Municipal Corporation collects garbage from all the wards, several spots in the city are filled with garbage. To deal with the issue, the civic body has given a toll-free for residents. The civic body has appealed residents to call on 1800 233 9595 if they find any garbage in their areas.