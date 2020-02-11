Public hospitals in city to get organ counsellors soon

Mumbai: Soon civic and state-run hospitals will get a coordinator who will play a major role in encouraging organ donation at public hospitals.

This comes after the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre has planned to create an awareness on organ donation, for which it will be stationing counsellors at the public hospitals.

“Currently, we are ready with the plan. But a meeting is likely to be held by the civic and state officials in the coming week, where a decision will be taken to deploy counsellors at public hospitals as it is the need of the hour,” said S Mathur, president, ZTCC.

He further said, “The decision will be taken based on the workload of hospitals and where there is the urgent need of a counsellor who will be training the medical and para-medical staff. Currently, there is one coordinator at some of the state and civic-run hospitals who counsel families for organs donation.”

A senior civic official said recently there was a cadaveric donation at KEM Hospital, which was done nearly after two years. As there is less awareness about organ donations, the deceased family members do not come forward. If they appoint counsellors at all public hospitals it will be a huge boost of the organ donation drive. “Soon we will be holding a meeting with the ZTCC where a decision will be taken. These counsellors will play the major role as they will trained our doctors and staffs which will help the hospital during organ donation in future,” he said.