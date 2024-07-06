 'Public Debt At ₹7.82 Lakh Crore But Economy Fine,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Public Debt At ₹7.82 Lakh Crore But Economy Fine,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

'Public Debt At ₹7.82 Lakh Crore But Economy Fine,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, said that though debt has increased by 10.67% compared to the previous year, it is within the prescribed limit.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s claim in the Legislative Assembly that Maharashtra’s economy is in a stable condition has come under fire, with the opposition criticising the state government over rising public debt, which is expected to be Rs 7.82 lakh crore in 2024-25, 18.35% per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) against the limit of 25%.

State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar On Maharashtra's Debt

Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, said that though debt has increased by 10.67% compared to the previous year, it is within the prescribed limit.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Dy DM Ajit Pawar Releases Video Amid Criticism Over Budget, Says 'Am Being Abused'
article-image

Presenting the last budget of the Eknath Shinde government, before the state goes to polls later this year, Pawar had announced sops for women, youth, farmers, and other segments of society that entailed an outlay of more than Rs 80,000 crore. The opposition had called it a “torrent of assurances” and said there was no clarity on how money would be raised for the schemes announced. Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, eligible women will be given Rs 1,500 per month.

Saying that women have welcomed the scheme, Pawar said, “I am facing criticism from the opposition for the scheme which aims to empower women.”

State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar On Additional Budgetary Provisions

Pawar said additional budgetary provisions will be made in the supplementary demands. Nearly 2.5 crore women will benefit from the Ladki Bahin scheme which would cost the state Rs 46,000 crore yearly, he said, slamming the Congress for promising a monthly dole of Rs 8,500 to women, before the Lok Sabha polls.

Read Also
Lonavala Bhushi Dam Tragedy: DCM Ajit Pawar Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Drowning Victims, Enhances...
article-image

Calling it an “election jumla”, he said if that had been implemented, a budgetary allocation of Rs 2.5 lakh crore would be needed.

In 2003-04, Pawar claimed that the Congress-led government had promised free electricity to farmers before elections and even implemented it for a few months.

“After the results, the decision was withdrawn,” he said. Pawar said three cooking gas cylinders will be given free per year to 52 lakh families for which Rs1,600 crore will be spent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Public Debt At ₹7.82 Lakh Crore But Economy Fine,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

'Public Debt At ₹7.82 Lakh Crore But Economy Fine,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Shekhar Chandrashekhar In 2014 Cheating Case

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Shekhar Chandrashekhar In 2014 Cheating Case

Anti-Extortion Cell Of Thane Police Arrest 2 For Extorting ₹30,000 From Builder

Anti-Extortion Cell Of Thane Police Arrest 2 For Extorting ₹30,000 From Builder

Thane: 5 Boys Lost On Mumbra Hill During Crab Hunt Rescued After 7-Hour Operation; Visuals Surface

Thane: 5 Boys Lost On Mumbra Hill During Crab Hunt Rescued After 7-Hour Operation; Visuals Surface

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains & Cloudy Skies Today; AQI Stays In Satisfactory...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains & Cloudy Skies Today; AQI Stays In Satisfactory...