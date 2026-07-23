Protests Are A Democratic Right, But Violence By Protesters Or Police Is Unacceptable: Fadnavis' Daughter Divija | X - ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' 19-year-old daughter, Divija Fadnavis, on Thursday said citizens have the democratic right to hold peaceful protests but stressed that violence by either protesters or the police should not be allowed. In an Instagram post, she said she was responding after being repeatedly asked to comment on the ongoing student agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in New Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak and broader education-related issues.

"Peaceful protests are the right of citizens in a democracy. Violence by protesters towards police and police violence towards protesters should not be permitted," she said.

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Urges people to assess motives behind movements

Divija urged citizens to support educational reforms without "blindly" backing political parties or their ideologies. She advised people to examine the "true intentions" of those leading any movement before extending support.

She also said the Opposition in a democracy should prioritise the country's interests and help the government take better decisions instead of becoming its "enemy" or trying to defame the ruling party. Appealing to social media users to think independently, she said people should not support any online trend or allow themselves to be "brainwashed" into following any ideology.

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Says focus should remain on students' interests

"As long as the interests of students come first, it is all good," she said.

Divija added that once protests move beyond issues such as NEET, paper leaks and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to focus on religion or unrelated matters, "the intention changes", urging people to remain cautious.

The CJP-led agitation, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Pradhan, began at Jantar Mantar on June 20. The party also organised a 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20.