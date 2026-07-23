No Crackdown Planned On Jantar Mantar Protest Tonight: Delhi Police | X

Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has no plans to crack down on the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, rejecting claims made by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that security personnel could act against the protesters.

"There is no plan of Delhi Police to crack down on the ongoing protest tonight as is being conveyed. You (Kejriwal) are advised to refrain from spreading or circulating any misleading/unverified information," police said in a post on X in response to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's claim.

कनाट प्लेस की सभी दुकानों को आज शाम 6.30 pm बंद करने के आदेश।



जबरदस्त सिक्योरिटी। ढेर सारी एम्बुलेंस। क्या मोदी सरकार आज फिर जंतर मंतर पर अपने बच्चों पर बर्बर हमला करेगी? pic.twitter.com/3zEnT6yLUf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 23, 2026

Kejriwal raises concerns over security arrangements

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal posted on X, "Order to close all shops in CP by 6:30 PM this evening and intense security. Piles of ambulances. Will the central government once again attack its students at Jantar Mantar today?"

CP establishments advised to shut by 6:30 pm

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), citing the prevailing situation in and around Connaught Place, advised all offices, shops and restaurants in the area to close by 6:30 pm on Thursday.

In an advisory, the traders' body said the decision followed telephonic advice from the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), who directed that all commercial establishments at Connaught Place should shut by 6:30 pm.