Protest Against CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Enters Day 5; 2 New Protesters Replace Manish Brahmbhatt, Rahul Pandey After Hospitalisation |

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke continues to face backlash as two students participating in a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday were reportedly replaced by two other protesters after their health deteriorated.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: The hunger strike against Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke continued for the fifth day. Two protesters, Manish Brahmbhatt and Rahul Pandey, were hospitalized after their health deteriorated pic.twitter.com/1kMzoIyMdI — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2026

The hunger strike against Dipke continued for the fifth day, with two protesters, Manish Brahmbhatt and Rahul Pandey, being hospitalised after their health reportedly deteriorated.

Protesters continue hunger strike

One of the protesters, speaking to reporters, said, “I started the hunger strike today. Manish Bhai and Rahul Pandey were taken away by the police this morning because their health had become very critical. Their hunger strike is still continuing, and we have now taken their place here. We also have the same demands because I am also a part of the same protest.”

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: A protester says, "I have started the hunger strike from today. Manish Bhai and Rahul Pandya were taken away by the police this morning because their health had become very critical. Their hunger strike is still continuing, and we have now… pic.twitter.com/ttDZhWLXgi — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2026

Another protester said, “Manish Bhai and Rahul Bhai have been on hunger strike since the 5th, and today is the fifth day. Our demand is that the committee formed by Dipke should seek the opinions of all volunteers without excluding anyone. Five people should be selected from each state. This is our demand.”

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: A protester says, "Manish Bhai and Rahul Bhai have been on hunger strike since the 5th, and today is the fifth day. Our demand is that the committee formed by Dipke should take the opinion of all the volunteers without excluding anyone.… pic.twitter.com/vZjkIYCqFq — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2026

Protesters demand democratic functioning

Meanwhile, the protest by Brahmbhatt and Pandey comes amid a core committee meeting being held at Dipke’s residence since last week. The protesters are demanding that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led movement, function democratically and that those who participated in the agitation be invited to share their suggestions.

Subsequently, protests led by the CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi last month over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities reportedly intensified the controversy surrounding the issue.

Protest began outside Dipke’s residence

Meanwhile, Brahmbhatt and Pandey had reached CJP founder Dipke’s residence in the Waluj MIDC area and reportedly sat on the road outside, beginning an indefinite hunger strike since Thursday, August 6.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in