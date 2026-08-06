 'We Don't Want Another Kejriwal': CJP Faces Internal Revolt As Volunteer Launches Indefinite Fast Outside Abhijeet Dipke's Home | Video
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'We Don't Want Another Kejriwal': CJP Faces Internal Revolt As Volunteer Launches Indefinite Fast Outside Abhijeet Dipke's Home | Video

Two youth from Ahmedabad, claiming to have participated in the CJP's NEET paper leak protests at Jantar Mantar, staged a protest outside founder Abhijeet Dipke's residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Alleging they were excluded from the party's core team meeting, one began an indefinite fast, demanding greater internal democracy and saying, "We don't want another Kejriwal."

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 06, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
'We Don't Want Another Kejriwal': CJP Faces Internal Revolt As Volunteer Launches Indefinite Fast Outside Abhijeet Dipke's Home | Video
'We Don't Want Another Kejriwal': CJP Faces Internal Revolt As Volunteer Launches Indefinite Fast Outside Abhijeet Dipke's Home | Video | X / IANS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two youth, claiming to be a part of last month's student agitation in Delhi, staged a protest outside Abhijeet Dipke's house in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday, alleging they were not allowed to meet the CJP's core team.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led movement, should function democratically, and those who participated in the agitation ought to have been invited to share their suggestions, they said.

One of them sat on an "indefinite fast" outside Dipke's residence and said, "We don't want another Kejriwal," referring to the Aam Aadmi Party chief who rose to national prominence after the 2011 India Against Corruption movement led by activist Anna Hazare.

The CJP's core team has been holding its meeting at Dipke's residence since Wednesday.

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The protests, led by CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi last month over the NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities, led to Dharmendra Pradhan resigning as the Union education minister The youth who came here identified themselves as Manish Brahmabhatt and Rahul Pandya, hailing from Ahmedabad. They reached CJP founder Dipke's residence in the Waluj MIDC area and sat on the road outside around 1 pm.

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''When the CJP's agitation began, it was faceless. I, along with many other volunteers, contributed to the agitation at Jantar Mantar (in New Delhi). I came here and tried to meet the CJP team. But nobody met me here. I was not even called for the meeting,'' Brahmabhatt told reporters.

''Cousins and friends are sitting together, and they cannot decide the way ahead of the protest as this agitation was of the entire country," he asserted.

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There should be democracy in the organisation, and people who have worked in the agitation should have been called to put forth their suggestions, he said.

"We don't want another Kejriwal. I am sitting on an indefinite fast here itself now,'' Brahmabhatt said. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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