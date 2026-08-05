Is Saurav Das Paying ₹12 Lakh Rent For Posh GK-1 Residence? CJP Spox Claims ‘Certain YouTubers & Media Channels Have Broken Into My House’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Tuesday alleged that some YouTubers and members of the media entered his Delhi residence without permission and filmed its interiors, claiming the incident has created a serious security risk for his family.

The allegations come days after videos and social media posts questioned Das' lifestyle, including claims that he pays nearly ₹12 lakh in rent for a luxury residence in Greater Kailash-1 (GK-1), which has now caused a political row over the CJP leader's finances and the movement's funding.

'15–20 People Gathered Outside My Home'

In a post on X, Das claimed that around 15 to 20 people gathered outside his residence on Tuesday morning, with some allegedly camping outside since the previous night.

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He said videos recorded from inside the house had "activated goons" and created a "grave security threat" for everyone living there.

"I am currently in Maharashtra for CJP's two-day meeting," Das wrote, adding that his family remained at the residence.

Alleges Illegal Entry, Tags Delhi Police

In an earlier SOS message, Das alleged that certain YouTubers and media channels had entered his home and were broadcasting visuals from inside the property.

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Calling it an invasion of privacy, he warned that if anti-social elements targeted his residence because of the videos, those responsible for filming as well as what he described as their "troll handlers" should be held accountable.

EXCLUSIVE ON THE PAMPHLET 🚨: @SauravDassss ’ landlord Anand lives in Australia. He pays Rs 12 lakh rent for his posh and lavish home in GK1 in Delhi. Watch the ‘house tour’ on The Pamphlet pic.twitter.com/fRmoMK3Atp — The Pamphlet (@Pamphlet_in) August 5, 2026

He also tagged the Delhi Police while seeking intervention.

The issue has begun attracting political attention, with some Opposition leaders expressing concern over the alleged intrusion into Das' residence, while others have continued to question the claims surrounding his lifestyle and finances.

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Row Follows Luxury Home Claims

The controversy erupted after videos circulated after Youtube media outlet shared their walk through interview online alleging that Das was renting a luxury property in Delhi's Greater Kailash-1 for around ₹12 lakh per month, prompting criticism from political opponents and social media users who questioned the lifestyle of a leader associated with a youth-led protest movement.

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He was asked about his house rent but Saurav diverted the question to Abhijeet Dipke and the PM CARES Fund.



A reporter went to the house Saurav Das was living in. He pays 12 lakh rent for that house. A house where he doesn't even live. He left… pic.twitter.com/iBfnwJwedM — ` (@worshipVK) August 5, 2026

The episode has also renewed scrutiny over the CJP's finances and fundraising, with critics demanding greater transparency.

The controversy unfolded as Das travelled to Maharashtra to attend the CJP's two-day core committee meeting, where leaders are expected to discuss the movement's future strategy, including its proposed campaign against the Centre's E20 petrol policy.