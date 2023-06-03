Property tax waiver on cards for Mumbai? CM Shinde moots exempting tax for flats upto 500 sq ft | File photo

In a promising development for Mumbai residents, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed officials to prepare a proposal for exempting property tax for flat owners residing in areas measuring up to 500 sq ft. This initiative echoes a similar announcement made by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in January 2022. Additionally, the state government is deliberating a comparable benefit for residents of Navi Mumbai, a satellite town of Mumbai, as proposed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in 2019. The final decision on the matter is anticipated to be made in the coming months, particularly in light of the upcoming elections.

Property Tax Waiver Consideration

Chief Minister Shinde's directive seeks to alleviate the burden of property tax for flat owners residing in smaller dwellings. The proposal aims to waive property tax for areas measuring up to 500 sq ft, providing financial relief to numerous Mumbai residents, stated a News18 report. This move aligns with the government's efforts to support the urban population and address their housing-related concerns.

Navi Mumbai's Precedent

The NMMC had previously passed a resolution in 2019, proposing a property tax waiver for residents of Navi Mumbai residing in flats measuring up to 500 sq ft. The resolution was subsequently forwarded to the state government for review. The government is expected to make a final decision on this matter in the coming months, taking into account the impending elections.

Financial Implications

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) currently collects an annual property tax ranging from Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. However, there is an outstanding amount of approximately Rs 1,500 crore. The proposed property tax waiver may further impact the revenue generated by the BMC. However, it is viewed as a necessary step to address the needs of residents and offer relief to those residing in smaller dwellings.