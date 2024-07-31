Project PM Gati Shakti: MBMC Completes Digital Mapping Of City Under National Master Plan

Pipeline laying work in Mira Bhayandar |

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has completed the work of digitally mapping the twin-city under the ambitious Prime Minister Gati Shakti- a national master plan for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

The expert consultant roped for the project used the Quantum Geographic Information System (QGIS) technology to digitally map the administrative boundary/buildings, road, sewerage, storm water drainage and water supply network in the twin-city.

This apart from mapping street light poles, high masts, rooftop solar systems, traffic signals, chambers and even manholes. The QGIS is a software that allows users to create, edit, visualize, analyse, and publish geospatial information. This project forms an integral component of the prime minister’s Gati Shakti Master Plan launched in 2021 with a focus on improving coordination, planning and execution of infrastructure projects.

“The PM-Gati Shakti project envisaged documenting the linkages between various utilities, such as roads, water pipelines, gas pipelines, and other utilities which in turn will not only help in better planning of large infrastructure projects, the digital data will give an accurate and detailed information on the number of utility lines on any particular road.” said municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar.

“The collected data has been emailed and handed over in a digital format to the district joint commissioner of the urban development department’s branch at the collectors office in Thane for further process.” confirmed city engineer- Deepak Khambit.

Apart from clearly marked routes of all the utility lines passing beneath the roads, mapping will also keep a record of the depth at which the lines are laid, their diameter and their exact location so that they are not damaged accidentally during digging for a project.

Moreover, the mapping data compiled by the MBMC and other civic bodies will be a crucial asset for all state and central government departments to have visibility of each other’s activities.