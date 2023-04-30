Mumbai: Projects worth ₹20,537 cr to be ready by December under PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan | ANI

Mumbai: Projects worth Rs20,537 crore under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) are expected to be completed by December 2023. It’s one third the valuation of the total projects identified for implementation.

On Saturday during IMC India Calling Conference in Mumbai, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal addressed the gathering by stating that it has identified 101 projects worth Rs62,227 crore for implementation by 2025. Out of these 101 projects, 26 projects worth Rs8,897 crore have been completed, 42 projects amounting Rs15,343 crore are under development and 33 projects worth Rs36,638 crore are under implementation. Out of the projects under implementation, 14 projects worth Rs 20,537 crore are expected to be completed by December 2023.

Details on Gati Shakti projects

Of 101 Gati Shakti projects, 12 projects amounting Rs9,867 crore are being executed in Maharashtra, out of which 3 projects amounting to Rs3,165 crore have been completed. Two projects amounting to Rs675 crore are under development while rest 7 projects amounting to Rs6,027 crore are under implementation and expected to be completed till 2025.

Detailing about the progress made under the Sagarmala Project, the minister said that currently, there are 802 projects worth investment of Rs5.4 lakh crore for implementation under the Sagarmala Programme by 2035. A total of 228 projects worth Rs1,21,545 crore have been completed and 260 projects worth Rs2.36 lakh crore are under implementation.

Further, 314 projects worth Rs2.11 Lakh crore are under various stages of development. In Maharashtra itself, there are 126 projects worth Rs1,13,285 crore under the Sagarmala Programme. Out of 126 projects, 39 projects worth Rs16,393 crore have been completed. A total of 42 projects worth Rs18,146 crore are under implementation, 45 projects worth Rs78,746 crore are under development.