PM Modi's 100th Mann Ki Baat Episode to broadcast worldwide |

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is preparing for the global broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100th episode of the popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat. A report stated that the programme will be broadcast in as many countries as possible as PM Modi is a global leader and people around the world appreciate his work.

The party is making arrangements for the felicitation of notable personalities mentioned in the Mann Ki Baat series, who will be honoured and welcomed by the Chief Minister and Governor of their respective states.

Special arrangements are being made for the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, which will be broadcast on April 30. The BJP has prepared a team to ensure the programme's success and is planning to telecast it at more than one lakh booths.

Honouring Unsung Heroes and Padma Awardees

The BJP is planning to honour notable personalities mentioned in the Mann Ki Baat series in various ways. Unsung heroes will be welcomed by the Chief Minister and Governor of their states, and arrangements are being made to welcome them in Delhi as well. The party is also planning to honour Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardees.

100 People to Listen to Mann Ki Baat in 100 Places

To ensure maximum outreach of the programme, the BJP is planning to have 100 people listening to the Mann Ki Baat of PM Modi in 100 places across the country. This includes doctors, engineers, teachers, social workers, and representatives from all sections of society.

Mann Ki Baat: A Platform for Inspiration and Information

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme started on October 3, 2014, and has since become a platform for inspiration and information. The programme has brought to light notable personalities who made significant contributions in their field, but their identities were hidden. PM Modi included topics of climate change, agriculture, art, culture, and health in Mann Ki Baat to provide information to society and unite the country towards development.