Producer who stabbed actress Malvi Malhotra arrested

Versova police have arrested producer Yogesh Kumar Mahipal Singh, 26, who allegedly stabbed a television actor, Malvi Malhotra on Monday night.

According to the police, Singh who was admitted to a hospital in Vasai was arrested on Thursday after consulting the doctors. He was produced before the court which remanded him to police custody till November 2.

According to the police, Singh who was trying to escape from Mumbai after attacking the actor met with an accident on the Mumbai Ahmedabad highway. In the accident Singh received injuries on his face and was admitted to Platinum Hospital in Vasai. The Versova police who was looking for him tracked him down with the help of CCTV footages of Dahisar Check Naka in which his car was captured while exiting the city. With the help of mobile location he was traced to the hospital.

The incident took place on Monday night around 9 when Malhotra was on her way to her residence after discussing a project with her client. At Sunderwadi in Andheri, Singh approached her in his luxury car and tried to force her into the car. However, she ignored him which annoyed Singh who then pulled out a knife and stabbed Malhotra in the stomach and her arms. As she cried out for help Singh sped away. Malhotra was rushed to the hospital by locals.

According to the police, both came in contact on Facebook around 2019 and met a couple of time since then. Singh started stalking her after she declined his proposal.