Probe into death of baby Prince a non-starter, BMC yet to provide technical information on it

Two months after the announcement of a probe by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) into the death of three-month-old Prince Rajbhar who died in November 2019, the process has been a non-starter, since the civic-body has failed to provide technical information to the investigating team so far.

A member of the investigative team said they had yet to begin the probe as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not submitted the documents required for the investigation. “We had conducted a preliminary meeting three days after the BMC had requested the DMER to constitute a team to investigate the Prince Rajbhar matter. But they did not submit technical details about the machinery and we wrote to the DMER director, asking him to order the BMC to immediately do so,” he said.

Dr TP Lahane, director, DMER, said the BMC is not cooperating and a letter was sent to the civic body in January, asking it to submit the required document. “Until the BMC cooperates with us, the investigation will be at a standstill,” he said.