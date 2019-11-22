Mumbai: Two-month-old boy burnt in KEM hospital fire dies

Mumbai: A two-month-old boy, who had sustained severe injuries in a fire that broke out in the intensive care unit of civic-run KEM Hospital, died of cardiac arrest in the early hours of Friday, a civic official said.

Prince Rajbhar was put on ventilator after he sustained serious burn injuries in the fire on November 6, as a result of which, his left arm had to be amputated, the official said.

"Prince was put on maximum ventilator support and his condition deteriorated on Thursday night. He suffered a cardiac arrest at 2.30 am, and could not be revived," he added.