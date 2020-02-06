BMC Budget 2020: Slowdown in real estate sector hits BMC earnings, sees a drop by Rs 335 crore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which unveiled its Budget for 2020-21 on Tuesday with the total outlay of Rs 33,441 crore, has been hit by the economic slowdown. Due to the economic slowdown, the civic body's earning has seen a drop of Rs 335 crore.

According to a report by NDTV, due to slump in the real estate sector and confusion over exempting houses less than 500 sq ft from the property tax net the BMC showed a deficit of Rs 335 crore in property tax collection.

"We used to get revenues from premium of land to the tune of Rs 3,000-3,500 crore. That has reduced due to inflation to Rs 2,500 crore. But we hope to make it up from various other avenues," BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said reported NDTV.