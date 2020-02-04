BMC Education budget: Rs 210 cr hike, but 50 per cent drop in student enrollment in civic schools

Several questions were raised after the announcement of Rs 2,944.59 crore allocation for in the civic budget for 2020-21 on Tuesday. However, no allocation has been made to start the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) boards in two civic schools, provide sanitary napkins or initiate teacher training.

There is a hike of Rs 210.82 crore hike in the allocation for education this year. But members of the education committee have questioned the hike, given that there has been a reduction in the number of students. Aarti Pugaonkar, a member, said, “There has been a 50 per cent reduction in the number of students studying in BMC schools since 2017. Then, why and for whom is this extra Rs 210.82 crore?”