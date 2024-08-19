 Pro Govinda League: '75,000 Govindas Insured, Plan To Get In Olympics,'Says CM Eknath Shinde
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPro Govinda League: '75,000 Govindas Insured, Plan To Get In Olympics,'Says CM Eknath Shinde

Pro Govinda League: '75,000 Govindas Insured, Plan To Get In Olympics,'Says CM Eknath Shinde

In a recent event celebrating the Pro Govinda League, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his pleasure at the game of Govinda, which boasts a 100-year tradition, reaching a global audience.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 01:48 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed that government has insured around 75000 govindas this year. In a recent event celebrating the Pro Govinda League, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his pleasure at the game of Govinda, which boasts a 100-year tradition, reaching a global audience.

The award ceremony for the Pro Govinda League was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli.The event was attended by  MPs Dr. Shrikant Shinde and Milind Deora, MLA Pratap Sarnaik, Mohammad Durani, and Purvesh Sarnaik, along with competition organizers, team owners, and Govinda squads.

FPJ Shorts
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'
Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'
Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan
Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn

Chief Minister Shinde emphasized the importance of having competition in the game but urged that it should not be life-threatening. He called for a safe Govinda festival this year and highlighted that the game has been played since pre-independence days and is now included in adventurous sports. He assured that the government has taken responsibility for insuring Govinda participants, with insurance provided to 75,000 participants this year.

Read Also
Logistic Policy To Generate ₹30k Crore Revenue, 15 Million Jobs, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde...
article-image

Shinde also mentioned plans to include the game in the Olympics and announced that 60 Govinda participants will be sent to Spain this year.Further, Shinde acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts through the Khelo India initiative, which has boosted sports participation and led to six Olympic medals, including one by Swapnil Kusale from Kolhapur.

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clash Over Stalled Files, Fueling Political...
article-image

The Chief Minister assured that the government is firmly standing behind the youth, introducing schemes similar to the "Ladki Bacho, Ladki Padhao" program but for boys, and noted Maharashtra as the first state in the country to offer stipends to trainees in skill development programs.

He encouraged youth to take advantage of these opportunities.In the competition, 32 teams participated, with 16 teams showcasing their skills in the finals. This year's top prize was won by the Satara Singham team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shivajirao Jondhale Death Case: Cops Book Second Wife, Her Relatives In Dombivali

Shivajirao Jondhale Death Case: Cops Book Second Wife, Her Relatives In Dombivali

Pro Govinda League: '75,000 Govindas Insured, Plan To Get In Olympics,'Says CM Eknath Shinde

Pro Govinda League: '75,000 Govindas Insured, Plan To Get In Olympics,'Says CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Cheating ₹50 Lakh From Homebuyers With Fake MHADA Website

Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Cheating ₹50 Lakh From Homebuyers With Fake MHADA Website

Mumbai: Goregaon Police Arrest Film Producer For Defrauding Businessman Of ₹40 Lakh To Fund TV...

Mumbai: Goregaon Police Arrest Film Producer For Defrauding Businessman Of ₹40 Lakh To Fund TV...

Mumbaikars Unite In Dadar To Demand Justice For Kolkata Doctor In Wake Of Gruesome Rape-Murder Case

Mumbaikars Unite In Dadar To Demand Justice For Kolkata Doctor In Wake Of Gruesome Rape-Murder Case