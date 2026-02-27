Priyanka Chaturvedi's 'Central Bureau Of Imagination' Jibe At CBI As Kejriwal, Sisodia Get Clean Chit In Delhi Excise Policy Case |

Mumbai: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday took a sharp jibe at the Central Bureau of Investigation, as the Rouse Court gave a clean chit to former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy case. She said that CBI should be “rebranded as the Central Bureau of Imagination, BJP’s premier agency.”

Her statement on the CBI came as the Court said that the Bureau attempted to construct a narrative of conspiracy, but its theory was based on mere conjecture rather than concrete evidence. The judge concluded that no prima facie case was made out against any of the 23 accused persons and ordered their discharge.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray also strongly lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the verdict showed that “the BJP try to defame anyone from the opposition party and win an election.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Delhi Court discharging AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the Excise Policy case, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray says, "This is the regular game of the BJP, whenever elections approach, they try to defame anyone from the… pic.twitter.com/hkAf7oQ4LF — IANS (@ians_india) February 27, 2026

Thackeray added that Kejriwal not only won the case but also proved that the BJP's game will not work every time. Drawing parallels with West Bengal, he added that just as Mamata Banerjee fought the 'ED valiantly', Kejriwal and Sisodia also stood firm.

Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference

After the verdict, the former Delhi CM also held a press conference and said that the court’s 600-page order clearly stated that there was “not the slightest evidence” to even frame a case in the matter. Alleging a political conspiracy, Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of attempting to “finish” the Aam Aadmi Party. “I have only earned honesty, not money,” he said, demanding an apology from the BJP leadership.

The AAP National Convenor also dared the Prime Minister to dissolve the Delhi Assembly and hold fresh elections. “If the BJP wins more than 10 seats, I will leave politics,” he asserted.

