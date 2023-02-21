Prithvi Shaw selfie row: Influencer Sapna Gill files plaint against cricketer, his friends for outraging modesty | FPJ

Mumbai: Social media influencer Sapna Gill, who was arrested by Oshiwara police for heckling cricketer Prithvi Shaw and vandalising his friend's car, on Monday filed a complaint at Mumbai Airport police station against Shaw.

A report in India Today mentioned that Gill has approached the airport police station and filed complaint against Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav under the sections for outraging modesty.

The report stated that the influencer--after walking out of Mumbai police's custody post getting bail by the magistrate--approached the police and filed a complaint under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (outraging modesty), 509 (gesture to outrage modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other sections pertaining to rioting, criminal conspiracy and etc.

The complaint is yet to be turned into FIR by the Airport police, stated the report.

What is the controversy about?

On February 15, Gill and her friend Shobit Thakur were at a club where they spotted Shaw and went up to him to take pictures with the Mumbai cricket team skipper. Shaw obliged with their request but refused to entertain them further when they returned with a larger group.

Fuming over the refusal, Gill and Thakur created a ruckus and were later asked to vacate the hotel premises. The duo gathered people and waited outside the club for Shaw to confront him.

They even chased down his vehicle and the two parties got into a scuffle wherein Shaw's friend's car was damaged. A complaint was filed by Shaw's friend on February 17, Gill her friend Shobit and others were arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Sapna Gill's claims

Gill in her complaint said that she had seen Shaw on February 15 in an inebriated state; her friend Shobit approached Shaw for selfie and alleged that the skipper met him with 'instant hostility' and claimed that he damaged her friend's phone.

Gill stood firm on her previous claim and said she did not know Shaw and that she intervened when she spotted her friend being beaten up.

She alleged that Shaw toucher her inappropriately at the time and pushed her. She also told them that she would register a complaint and claimed that the cricketer and his friends begged her and requested not to file complaint.