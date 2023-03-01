Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Mumbai cops record Sapna Gill's statement | FPJ

Mumbai Police, on Tuesday, recorded statement of social media influencer Sapna Gill who was earlier arrested for allegedly manhandling cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his car.

Gill has accused the cricketer of assaulting her and touching her inappropriately on the day of the incident.

According to the reports, in the two-page statement, Gill alleged that she was partying at a luxury hotel on February 15 when the cricketer and his group of friends 'brutally slapped her and touched her private parts,' her lawyer was quoted as saying.

Gill in her complaint has said that Shaw and his friends were inebriated at the time of the incident.

Gill's lawyer was further quoted saying that the airport police station officers recorded her statement but no FIR has been registered yet. He also said that Gill is being pressured to not go against Prithvi and expressed that if there's any further delay, they will file a case under Section 166 A (public servant disobeying law) of the IPC against police.

What had transpired?

On February 15, a scuffle had broken out between the India cricketer, his friend group and Gill's friend group. The incident stemmed from Shaw's refusal to get selfie clicked with Sapna and her friends when they were partying at a luxury hotel in Vile Parle.

While Shaw's friend claimed that it was after they approached the batsman the third time, he refused to get clicked while Sapna's claims say otherwise. Additionally, the influencer and her friends chased after the Shaw's friend, they damaged their car as well. Cricketer's friend alleged that Gill had also tried to extort Rs 50,000 from them for refusing to click a selfie.