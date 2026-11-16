 Prince William, Kate Middleton Take Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Ride From Vidhan Bhavan To BKC Ahead Of Earthshot Prize 2026 | Video
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HomeMumbaiPrince William, Kate Middleton Take Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Ride From Vidhan Bhavan To BKC Ahead Of Earthshot Prize 2026 | Video

Prince William, Kate Middleton Take Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Ride From Vidhan Bhavan To BKC Ahead Of Earthshot Prize 2026 | Video

Videos of the royal couple using the metro surfaced online during their three-day India visit. The couple also played gully cricket with schoolchildren alongside Sachin Tendulkar. They are scheduled to attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Monday, November 16, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Prince William, Kate Middleton Take Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Ride From Vidhan Bhavan To BKC Ahead Of Earthshot Prize 2026 | Video
Prince William, Kate Middleton Take Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Ride From Vidhan Bhavan To BKC Ahead Of Earthshot Prize 2026 | Video | X

Mumbai: Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate, travelled on Mumbai's underground Metro Aqua Line on Monday, during their official visit to India.

The royal couple reportedly boarded the metro at Vidhan Bhavan station and travelled towards Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Videos of the Prince and Princess using the city's Aqua Line Metro have surfaced on social media. The visuals further showed the couple engaged in a conversation during their journey.

Royal Couple In Mumbai For Earthshot Prize 2026

Prince William and Princess Kate arrived in Mumbai on Monday for a three-day official visit centred on the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards.

Founded by Prince William, the Earthshot Prize recognises and supports innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

These include climate change, air pollution, waste management, ocean conservation and biodiversity loss. Every year, five winners are selected, with each receiving £1 million to support the development and expansion of their environmental initiatives.

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Prince William, Kate Middleton Play Gully Cricket With Schoolchildren

Earlier, the royal couple received a traditional welcome in Mumbai, with performances featuring dhol and other Indian musical instruments.

They also participated in a gully cricket session with schoolchildren alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The interaction created memorable moments for the young participants, who expressed excitement about meeting the British royals and the former Indian cricketer.

Videos of the cricket session and the couple's interactions with children have also surfaced online.

The visit marks Prince William and Princess Kate's first joint trip to India since 2016. Moreover, the royal couple are scheduled to attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17.

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