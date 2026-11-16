Prince William, Kate Middleton Sip 'Kulhad Chai' With Sachin Tendulkar At Mumbai's Ballard Estate; Local Tea Vendor Shares Royal Encounter | Screengrab

Mumbai: Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton on Monday enjoyed tea at a roadside stall in Mumbai’s Ballard Estate, where they enjoyed kulhad chai along with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The informal stop followed a game of gully cricket with schoolchildren earlier in the day and drew the attention of onlookers in the area.

Royal Couple Enjoys Roadside Chai

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Videos circulating online show the royal couple sipping tea from traditional kulhads, with Tendulkar joining them. The three were seen chatting as they enjoyed the roadside refreshments. In one of the clips, William is also seen interacting with a child nearby, while Kate and Tendulkar continue their conversation.

Tea Vendor Recalls Memorable Encounter

The tea was prepared and served by local vendor Manoj, who said the encounter was a memorable experience for him. He also revealed that the royal couple complimented the tea.

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“I made tea and served them. They had tea. They liked it. It was my first time meeting Sachin Tendulkar. Prince William and Princess Kate also complimented the tea, and they were happy to have it,” Manoj said.

Royal Couple Take To The Cricket Pitch

Earlier today, William and Kate joined schoolchildren for a game of gully cricket at Ballard Estate, with Tendulkar also participating in the session. The activity attracted hundreds of spectators who gathered to watch the royal couple play.

Visuals shared online showed William batting as children took turns bowling and fielding. Tendulkar was seen fielding, while Kate also stepped up to bat during the session. Prince William was also seen bowling as Sachin took the bat.

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The gathering turned celebratory as spectators cheered the players, with the song ‘Jai Ho’ playing in the background. The cricket session and the subsequent tea stop formed part of the couple’s engagements in Mumbai on the first day of their India visit.

Royal Couple In Mumbai For Earthshot Prize

Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived in Mumbai on Monday, November 16, marking their first official visit to India in a decade. The couple are on a three-day tour centred on the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17.

Founded by Prince William, the Earthshot Prize recognises and supports innovative solutions to major environmental challenges, including climate change, air pollution, waste management, ocean conservation and biodiversity loss.

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Five winners are selected each year, with each recipient receiving £1 million to help scale up their environmental solutions. The 2026 ceremony in India is expected to spotlight the country's climate-focused innovations and young entrepreneurs.

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