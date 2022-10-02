Prime focus to ease Thane's traffic congestion: New civic chief Abhijit Bangar

Abhijit Bangar (in left) | Vibhav Birwatkar

After assuming the charge on Friday, new Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief, Abhijit Bangar, asserted that his prime focus will be to ease the traffic congestion in Thane city. Recently, there have been growing complaints about potholes and bad roads, leading to bumpy rides and traffic snarls.

Speaking with the media persons, Bangar said, The issue of traffic is becoming a headache for Thanekars from the last few weeks. People are stuck in the traffic for more than 2-3 hours. The area which can be covered in just 20-25 minutes is taking lots of time. “I will study the main bottlenecks in the city in the coming days and will work on finding step-by-step measures to these bottlenecks. Another option is to strengthen the public transport in the city or to find routes that will help in easing traffic congestion. The city is set to get more electric buses in the coming days and thus we will need to start more charging stations across the city,” he said.

After becoming the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, who is from Thane, assured Thanekars that all the potholes will be filled on priority basis but still there are consistent complaints about bad roads. When asked about Shinde's promise, Bangar said, “I will coordinate with him and try to find out his vision for the city. Accordingly, will work on it.”