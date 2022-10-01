Mumbai: Central Railway's Scrap Revenue of Rs 220.85 cr in FY 2022-23 (April-Sep) is the highest ever | FPJ

Central Railway has continued its relentless efforts towards achieving the “Zero Scrap Mission” to make all stations, sections, installations, depots, workshops, sheds, and workplaces covering all railway locations and divisions scrap free.

During the current financial year 2022-23 (April to September), Central Railway registered a revenue of Rs. 220.85 crore from the sale of scrap, which is 18.40% more when compared to the revenue of Rs. 186.52 crore achieved during the corresponding period of last year, i.e., April to September 2021.

The scrap sale revenue of Rs. 220.85 crore generated by Central Railway is the highest ever revenue generated from the sale of scrap for the April to September period in any year.

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway, said that the disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also kept the premises clean and environmentally friendly. He also said that Central Railway will work in a mission mode to sell all the identified scrap material at various locations on the railways.