Pre-Monsoon showers may soon hit Maharashtra

Maharashtra may soon witness a respite from the ongoing heatwave conditions as pre-monsoon showers are soon expected to hit the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains with thunderstorms in some parts of Maharashtra including South Maharashtra, Konkan, Marathwada, and Vidarbha till May 21.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds is also likely in Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Latur, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD had predicted widespread rainfall in South India, due to a cyclonic circulation that lay over Kerala and neighbouring states in the lower and middle tropospheric levels and a north-south trough running from west Vidarbha to north Kerala in lower tropospheric levels.

The IMD on Monday, announced the further advancement of the Southwest monsoon into the parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:07 AM IST