Mumbai: BMC to build Rs 280-crore bridge in Worli

To ease traffic and pedestrian movement, the BMC has decided to construct a vehicular bridge between Dr E Moses Road to Dr Annie Besant Road at Worli. The said bridge will improve the connectivity between the Nehru Science Centre and the Nehru Planetarium area.

The tender process for the 571-metre-long bridge is underway and work will begin once the suggestion and objection process is over. The bridge is expected to be ready by 2024. Worli Naka is a major junction that connects Lower Parel, Prabhadevi and Mahalaxmi.

The Worli Engineering Hub, the Nehru Science Centre and the Four Season Hotel are on Dr E Moses Road, and Atria Mall, National Sports Club of India, and LalaLajpat Rai college are on Dr Annie Besant Road. Also, the number of visitors to Nehru Science Centre, Art gallery and Nehru Planetarium has increased.

So, the Worli area is alwayscrowdedwithpedestrian and vehicular movement. Further, the construction workherehas affected the vehicular traffic. So once the bridge is constructed it will save the travel time between Dr E Moses Road in Mahalaxmi to Dr Annie Besant Road near the Love Grove pumping station area.

The 18.3-metre-wide bridge will be constructed over the nullah adjoining the Nehru Science Centre at the estimated cost of Rs 280 crore. "Since the Worli area is a major junction it is always crowded, so to ease traffic, the bridge was much needed.

This bridge will give a sigh of relief to vehicularmovement as well as pedestrians. The bridge will land near Nehru Planetarium, from there it will be at road level for a few metres until it joins Annie Besant Road, said Datta Narvankar local ex-corporator.

Deputy municipal commissioner (Infrastructure) Ulhas Mahale said, "A tender for construction of the bridge has been invited and suggestions-objections received will be incorporated after approval. The tender of the bridge will open by the first week of June. The construction work will be completed in18 months, excluding monsoon, once the contractor is finalised

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 09:39 AM IST