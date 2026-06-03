Pre-Monsoon Rains Lash Mumbai, Trigger Multiple Accidents & Traffic Chaos | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Pre-monsoon rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday morning, making roads slippery and triggering multiple accidents across the city, leading to severe traffic congestion on key arterial routes.

A major accident occurred on the southbound carriageway of the Western Express Highway at the Vakola flyover around 7:30 a.m. when a private bus (MH-04-JU-4014) allegedly rammed into four to five vehicles. Among the vehicles that sustained significant damage were a Hyundai Verna (MH-02-GJ-0952) and a Toyota Innova (MH-02-FX-7412). Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The accident occurred during peak morning hours, resulting in a major traffic bottleneck on the Western Express Highway. Traffic police and local police personnel rushed to the spot, removed the damaged vehicles, and restored the flow of traffic after considerable delays.

In a separate incident, a Kia Seltos car skidded and crashed into a roadside railing near the exit of the Chembur-Wadala tunnel on the Eastern Freeway. The mishap briefly disrupted traffic movement before authorities cleared the vehicle and reopened the stretch.

As of Wednesday morning, officials had not reported any injuries or fatalities in either incident. The exact causes of the accidents were yet to be determined. However, both mishaps occurred amid light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Mumbai, which left roads wet and hazardous for motorists.

Police urged commuters to exercise caution while driving during the ongoing pre-monsoon showers. “Roads have become slippery due to rain. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and maintain safe speeds,” officials said.

The rainfall also led to vehicle breakdowns and widespread traffic congestion across the city. Commuters reported long delays on major routes, including the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), and several stretches in Powai, Kanjurmarg where long queues of vehicles were seen throughout the morning rush hour.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/