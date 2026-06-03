Mumbai High Tide Alert: City To Witness 6 Consecutive High-Tide Days From June 14 To 19; BMC Issues Monsoon Advisory, Check Schedule

BMC has urged citizens to stay away from seashores during upcoming high-tide days as Mumbai enters a crucial phase of the monsoon season | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 3: Mumbai will witness six consecutive high-tide days this month, from June 14 to 19. During the overall monsoon season (June to September), the city will witness a total of 24 high-tide days. High tides are when sea waves reach a height of above 4.5 metres. The highest tide of this monsoon will occur on July 16 afternoon, at a height of 4.89 metres.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged citizens to follow advisories issued for such days, including avoiding visits to seashores and venturing into the sea.

BMC issues advisory for monsoon period

If it rains heavily during high-tide days, it becomes challenging for rainwater to drain into the sea through stormwater drains. The height of the sea waves can also rise above the outfalls, thereby slowing the receding of rainwater and resulting in prolonged waterlogging at crucial locations.

The BMC has already deployed 547 dewatering pumps across the city to help drain rainwater and prevent major flooding at flood-prone locations. During Wednesday morning's rainfall, a total of 11 dewatering pumps in the western suburbs were operated to prevent major waterlogging, officials said.

Also Watch:

High-tide schedule for June 2026

Sunday, June 14: 11.24 am — Wave height: 4.65 m

Monday, June 15: 12.14 pm — Wave height: 4.80 m

Tuesday, June 16: 1.05 pm — Wave height: 4.87 m

Wednesday, June 17: 1.55 pm — Wave height: 4.83 m

Thursday, June 18: 2.44 pm — Wave height: 4.79 m

Friday, June 19: 3.32 pm — Wave height: 4.64 m

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/