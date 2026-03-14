Mumbai To Witness 24 High-Tide Days This Monsoon; Peak Tide Of 4.89 Metres Expected In July | Salman Ansari (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 14: Mumbai is set to experience 24 high-tide days during this monsoon, with the peak tide on July 19 expected to surpass 4.89 metres. As tides above 4.5 metres are considered dangerous, heavy rainfall during these periods could trigger severe flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, putting the city’s drainage system under significant stress.

High-tide periods identified

According to Disaster Management authorities, Mumbai will witness 24 high-tide days between June and September this year. The season’s highest tide is expected on July 16 at 1:36 pm, with sea levels reaching 4.89 metres.

Other notable high-tide periods are June 14–19, July 13–18, and August 12–16, September 10 to 13 and 28 to 30, with wave heights consistently exceeding 4.5 m, posing a flood risk in low-lying areas.

Authorities on alert during heavy rain

According to a civic official, when heavy rain coincides with high tide, floodgates are closed to prevent seawater intrusion, which can lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

To minimise risks, seafronts are restricted, and emergency agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), remain on high alert.

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Last year, Mumbai experienced 19 high-tide days, with the highest tide of 4.75 metres recorded on June 26.

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