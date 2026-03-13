Mumbai Weather Update: Vikhroli Records 39.7°C As City Reels Under Third Heatwave; IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert For Maharashtra

Mumbaikars endure soaring temperatures as Vikhroli records 39.7°C during the third heatwave to hit the city in early March | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari FPJ

Mumbai, March 13: Mumbai and its metropolitan region have experienced the third heatwave within two weeks. It is one of the rarest occurrences in the history of Mumbai that three heatwaves have been witnessed in the first half of March. The heatwave warning for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad is in effect till 8.30 am on Sunday.

Temperatures soar across city areas

On Friday in Mumbai, the Vikhroli area recorded the highest maximum temperature at 39.7°C, followed by Ram Mandir (Oshiwara) at 38.6°C, Vidyavihar at 37.9°C, Chembur at 37.1°C and Dahisar at 36.7°C.

The overall temperature of Mumbai recorded at the Santacruz observatory was a maximum of 37.0°C, which was 3.8°C above normal. This was also a 4°C jump from Thursday’s maximum temperature, which was 33°C.

IMD forecast for next 48 hours

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai city and suburbs, the skies will be mainly clear and heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 38°C and 23°C, respectively.

“The extreme weather conditions are due to anti-cyclonic circulation along with westerly winds. The current heatwave is marginal, and not harsh as it was earlier in the week. A Yellow Alert for heatwave conditions has been sounded for the Konkan region, and for the rest of Maharashtra an alert has been issued for the next four days for rainfall with thunderstorms,” said Sushma Nair, IMD Mumbai scientist.

Rainfall alerts in other parts of Maharashtra

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for the next four days for Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra. As per officials, if the Vidarbha region witnesses rainfall, the winds are likely to move towards Mumbai and the city may witness unseasonal rainfall.

However, there are no signs of rainfall for Mumbai and the MMR as of Friday.

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Advisory to prevent heat stroke

The IMD has also issued an advisory for citizens to prevent heat stroke, which includes staying hydrated, scheduling strenuous jobs during cooler times of the day, wearing loose cotton clothes and seeing a doctor immediately if any signs of heat stroke are observed.

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