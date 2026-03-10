Mumbai Heatwave: Santacruz Records 40°C, Third Highest March Temperature As IMD Upgrades Alert To Orange

Mumbai experiences intense early March heat as Santacruz observatory records 40°C, prompting IMD to upgrade the heatwave alert to Orange | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, March 10: On Tuesday, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded the third highest March temperature at 40°C, 7.6°C above normal. This was also the highest temperature recorded in early March.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sounded a Yellow Alert for 'severe heatwave conditions' for the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; however, considering the soaring mercury, the alert was upgraded to Orange by Tuesday noon.

High temperatures recorded across city stations

At the IMD's automatic weather stations within Mumbai, the maximum temperatures recorded were: Ram Mandir (Oshiwara) 42.4°C, Vikhroli 41.6°C, Byculla 40°C, Bandra 39.7°C, Vidyavihar 39.5°C, Chembur 38.8°C and Dahisar 38.8°C.

"Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were realised over North Konkan, with Santacruz recording 40°C (7.6°C above normal), Dahanu recorded 40°C (9.6°C above normal) and Thane recorded 39.2°C (5.4°C above normal)," officials from IMD Mumbai informed.

IMD upgrades alert amid rising temperatures

"A Yellow Alert was sounded for Mumbai and MMR for heatwave conditions for Tuesday, but was upgraded to Orange considering the high temperatures. For Wednesday, a Yellow Alert continues to be in place for hot and humid conditions. In the next couple of days, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and rainfall are expected in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. As of now, there are no signs of thunderstorms and rainfall for Mumbai," said IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair.

Forecast for Maharashtra regions

As per the IMD report, "Markedly above normal maximum temperature (between 36 to 40°C) was recorded in North Konkan on Tuesday, and above normal on remaining parts of Maharashtra. Hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets of the Konkan region will continue on Wednesday. There will be no large change in maximum and minimum temperatures over the Konkan region in the next two days, followed by a gradual fall by 2–3°C thereafter." The Konkan region includes the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

As per IMD's district weather forecast, a Yellow Alert is issued for March 13 and 14 for 'Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (40–50 kmph) at isolated places' for the districts Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, etc. Light rains and thunderstorms are also expected in the districts of Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Hingoli, Dharashiv, etc.

Also Watch:

Early heatwave signals intense summer

The IMD's outlook for hot weather from March to May 2026 had forecasted above normal temperatures in March, and heatwaves in April and May. However, the region is enduring heatwaves from the first week of March itself, bracing citizens for the extreme summer.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/