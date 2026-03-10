Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Hit By Severe Heatwave; IMD Upgrades Alert To Orange | Representational Image - ANI

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded the heatwave warning for the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Tuesday, March 9 from Yellow to Orange. The region is feeling under 'severe heatwave conditions' from Tuesday, marking it the second heatwave of the season.

As of 8.30 am, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 38.4°C, which is as much as 6°C above normal. While the Colaba observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 35.9°C, which is 4.8°C above normal.

"A Yellow Alert was sounded for Mumbai and MMR for heatwave conditions for Tuesday, but has been upgraded to Orange considering the high temperatures. For Wednesday, a Yellow Alert continues to be in place for hot and humid conditions. In the next couple of days, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and rainfall are expected in Marathwada and Vidharbha region. As of now, there are no signs of thunderstorms and rainfall for Mumbai," said IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair.

As per IMD's district weather forecast, a Yellow Alert is issued for March 13 and 14 for 'Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places' for the districts Chandrapur, Yawatmal, Gadchiroli etc. Light rains and thunderstorms are also expected in the districts of Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Beed, Hingoli, Dharashiv etc.

The IMD's outlook for Hot weather March to May 2026 had forcasted above normal temperatures in March, and heatwaves in April and May. However, the region is enduring heatwaves from March first week itself, bracing the citizens for the extreme summer.

