Mumbai: Child Performs Dangerous Stunts Inside Metro Coach, Authorities Urge Parents To Ensure Safety

A video shared by Maha Mumbai Metro on social media has raised concerns about passenger safety after a child was seen performing risky stunts inside a metro coach. The clip, sent by an alert passenger, shows the child engaging in unsafe behaviour while travelling on the train, prompting authorities to issue a public advisory.

In the video, the child can be seen hanging from a handle meant for standing commuters to hold during the journey, turning it into a support for performing stunts inside the moving coach. The act has drawn attention to the potential danger such behaviour can pose not only to the child but also to other passengers travelling in the compartment.

The incident was highlighted by the official Maha Mumbai Metro account on X, which posted the video and urged parents to discourage children from engaging in such activities inside public transport.

Our alert passenger @varshasay sent us this video of a child performing some unsafe stunts inside our metro. We appeal to all parents to discourage their children from playing this way inside the metro. It is unsafe for your kids and also other passengers. It is also a punishable… pic.twitter.com/Q0g8A4bWgz — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) March 10, 2026

Authorities Highlight Safety Concerns

According to the metro authorities, such behaviour is not only dangerous for the child involved but can also put other passengers at risk. Sudden movements inside a moving train could lead to accidents or injuries, especially during peak hours when coaches are crowded.

The metro operator emphasised that the metro system is public property meant to be used responsibly by all passengers. Authorities reminded commuters that actions which endanger safety or damage property are considered offences and may attract penalties.

With Mumbai’s metro network witnessing growing daily ridership, officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of following safety rules inside trains and stations. Passengers are also encouraged to report any unusual or unsafe behaviour during their commute.

Social Media Reaction Sparks Wider Discussion

The video quickly drew attention online, with users expressing concern about the safety risks involved. Some also pointed to the broader issue of limited recreational spaces for children in the city.

One social media user suggested that the lack of adequate public parks and open spaces in Mumbai could be pushing children to channel their energy in inappropriate places such as public transport systems.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of responsible behaviour in shared public spaces. As Mumbai’s metro network continues to expand and carry thousands of commuters daily, authorities say public cooperation remains crucial to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for everyone.

