Rainbow brightens Mumbai skies amid pre-monsoon showers, but flooding hits several areas – VIDEO

Mumabi: Residents of Kurla woke up to a colourful surprise on June 3 as a striking rainbow appeared across the Mumbai skyline following early morning pre-monsoon showers. The vibrant arc, visible against a backdrop of dark rain clouds and patches of sunshine, offered a rare and picturesque moment for residents preparing for the arrival of the monsoon season.

A video recorded by a social media user from his terrace captured the rainbow stretching prominently across the sky. The footage showcased the bright bands of colour arching over residential buildings, creating a visually stunning contrast with the overcast weather conditions. The clip quickly gained traction online, with several users sharing the video and describing it as a refreshing sight amid the city's humid weather and recent rainfall.

Rainbows are typically formed when sunlight passes through water droplets in the atmosphere, making appearances such as these more common during periods of intermittent rain and sunshine, often seen during the transition into the monsoon.

Andheri Subway Among Worst-Affected Areas

However, among the worst-affected areas was Andheri, where early morning showers resulted in significant waterlogging. The Andheri Subway witnessed severe flooding, with water levels reportedly rising to nearly 3 to 4 feet.

A video shared by the theloktantrik showed the key vehicular routes were underwater, forcing authorities to shut the subway and causing traffic congestion in the area due to the sudden downpour.

Opposition Leaders Target BMC Over Preparedness

Following the virality of the video on social media, opposition leaders criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, BMC, over what they described as poor monsoon preparedness.

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad questioned the city's readiness for the rainy season and alleged that the BMC's claims regarding drain cleaning had failed.

Taking to social media, she said, "The BMC, which claims to have spent crores of rupees, has been exposed in the very first rain. If such a light shower causes this mess, what will happen to Mumbaikars in a downpour? The empty claims of drain cleaning and the administration's inaction have once again come to light. This is the state of monsoon preparedness in Mumbai this year."

मुंबईत मान्सून अजूनही नीट दाखलही झालेला नाही, आणि काही सरी पडताच अंधेरी सबवे पाण्याखाली! हीच का मुंबई महापालिकेची नालेसफाई ? कोट्यवधी रुपये खर्च झाल्याचे दावे करणाऱ्या मुंबई महापालिकेची पोलखोल पहिल्याच पावसात झाली आहे. जर एवढ्याशा पावसाने ही अवस्था असेल, तर मुसळधार पावसात… pic.twitter.com/MfTY4bulEo — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 3, 2026

Questions Raised Over Drain Cleaning Efforts

Congress leader Sachin Sawant also criticised the civic body and questioned the effectiveness of the sewer cleaning work carried out ahead of the monsoon. He said that if light showers could cause such extensive waterlogging, the situation could become much worse during heavy monsoon rains.

"What will the state be like when the real rain comes?" he questioned. Warning residents about the challenges that may lie ahead, Sawant added, "From the summer fire, you're definitely heading into the BJP-created flood during the rains!"

BMC Continues Monsoon Readiness Measures

Meanwhile, the criticism comes at a time when the monsoon season is approaching, and the BMC has been undertaking several measures aimed at improving the city's preparedness for heavy rainfall.

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