'So Disgraceful': War Of Words Erupt Between Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi & Mumbai Police Over Viral '370 Gets You Biryani' Post

Mumbai: A war of words erupted between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and Mumbai Police over spreading a public awareness message on consent using the viral 'Rs 370 ki biryani' controversy from comedian Pranit More's show.

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The post by Mumbai Police conveyed the message that spending money on someone does not amount to consent. Priyanka Chaturvedi called the post by Mumbai Police "disgraceful" and urged them to do better.

However, the Mumbai Police has defended the post and said that it was intended to stand up for women and condemn any breach of their dignity.

Ma’am, with due respect to your interpretation, isn’t it the most rightful thing to stand with the women and for the women? We condemn their dignity being breached even in words and are willing to put the word across in a language being understood best. Safeguarding women &… — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 10, 2026

Furthermore, the police statement said, "Safeguarding women & their dignity is never out of trend!", adding that, "We condemn their dignity being breached even in words and are willing to put the word across in a language being understood best."

However, Chaturvedi continued to remain critical about the post and said that misogynistic incidents should not be used to make content go viral, explaining that "not every incident is meme content."

She further urged the police to focus on improving women's safety on Mumbai's streets rather than seeking attention on social media.

About The Controversy

During an interaction at comedian Pranit More's stand-up show, a video of a man named Himanshu Jangra had gone viral on social media. In the video, he was seen talking about going on a date with a girl, where he spent approximately Rs. 360 to Rs. 370 on a plate of chicken biryani and a water bottle.

He later stated that the girl asked him to drop her home, so he felt entitled to physical intimacy and explicitly used the phrase 'vasool toh karunga'. Jangra has been facing a lot of backlash, and even Pranit is getting slammed as he laughed and made fun of it. Pranit's has reportedly also deactivated his Instagram account handle which displays a message, "Sorry, this page isn't available."