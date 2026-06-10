'370 Gets You Biryani, Lockup Gives Free Meals': Mumbai Police Uses Pranit More Show Controversy To Deliver Message On Consent

Mumbai: In a creative attempt to spread awareness about consent, Mumbai Police has joined the conversation surrounding the viral "Rs 370 biryani" controversy by sharing a social media post carrying the message that spending money on someone does not amount to consent. Using the now-famous reference from the controversy, Mumbai Police posted the message on Instagram with the hashtag #BiryaniIsNotConsent.

According to the post shared by Mumbai Police on its official Instagram handle, the department used humour and a trending topic to deliver a serious message about consent and respectful behaviour. The post reads, "370 gets you one plate of biryani," referring to the amount that has become synonymous with the controversy. It further adds, "The lockup provides free meals with extra long stay," suggesting that inappropriate actions or behaviour based on such assumptions could result in legal consequences.

The post concludes with the hashtag #BiryaniIsNotConsent, reinforcing the message that paying for a meal does not entitle anyone to expect or demand sexual favours in return.

The awareness campaign comes in the wake of a controversy sparked by a viral clip from stand-up comedian Pranit More's comedy show. The video, which has been widely circulated on social media platforms, features an interaction between the comedian and a male audience member, a format that More frequently uses during his performances.

During the interaction, the man, identified as Gurugram resident Himanshu Jangra, narrated an incident involving a date. While speaking to the comedian, he revealed that after taking a woman out for biryani costing approximately Rs 360-370, he expected something in return. According to the viral clip, after the woman asked him to drop her off at home, he responded by saying that since he had already spent money on dinner, he intended to "recover" the amount.

"Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi," Jangra can be heard saying in the video, a remark that immediately drew criticism from social media users who accused him of promoting a problematic attitude towards consent and relationships.

The video quickly triggered widespread outrage online, with many users condemning the statement and highlighting the importance of understanding consent. The controversy soon escalated beyond social media discussions and had professional consequences for the individual involved.

Following the backlash, Jangra's employer announced that it had terminated his employment. Reacting to the controversy, company founder Vivek Vishwakarma released a video statement explaining the company's position and confirming the action taken.

The controversy has also placed comedian Pranit More under scrutiny. Several public figures and social media personalities, including Elvish Yadav, Kusha Kapila, Ayesha Khan and influencer Sakshi Shivadani, criticised the incident and questioned the handling of the interaction during the live performance.

Amid the growing backlash, More's Instagram account appears to have become inaccessible. Users searching for his official handle, @rj_pranit, are currently met with the message, "Sorry, this page isn't available," leading to speculation that the comedian may have deactivated the account following the controversy.

As of now, neither More nor his team has issued an official clarification regarding the status of the account. However, in the aftermath of the incident, the comedian had shared a public apology on social media, taking responsibility for what transpired during the show and expressing regret over the controversy that followed.

With the debate continuing across social media platforms, Mumbai Police's latest campaign has added a law enforcement perspective to the discussion, using a viral cultural moment to reinforce a message that consent cannot be bought, assumed or demanded, regardless of how much money is spent on a date.

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