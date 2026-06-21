'Pran & Paryavaran': Yoga Day Event Blends Wellness With Mangrove Conservation In Navi Mumbai |

Navi Mumbai: Blending wellness with environmental responsibility, the Environment Life Foundation (ELF) and Shivomay Yog & Wellness organized a special programme on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, combining a yoga session with the foundation's 305th consecutive weekly mangrove cleanup drive along the Navi Mumbai coastline.

Around 40 volunteers participated in the early morning event despite light rainfall. The yoga session, conducted amid the mangroves, was led by Dipali Udiavar, founder of Shivomay Yog & Wellness and an integrative yoga practitioner and psychotherapist.

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Organisers said the initiative, themed "Pran and Paryavaran" (Life-Breath and Environment), aimed to highlight the close link between human health and a healthy ecosystem.

"Our health begins with the environment around us. Clean air, clean water and thriving wetlands are not luxuries but necessities. If we want future generations to breathe freely and live healthy lives, each of us must take responsibility for reducing waste and protecting our natural ecosystems," said Dharmesh Barai, founder of Environment Life Foundation.

Before the cleanup drive, volunteers took a pledge to follow the 3R principle — Reduce, Reuse and Recycle — and promote responsible waste management practices.

Following the yoga session, volunteers, known as the "Mangrove Soldiers," removed nearly 300 kg of waste from the coastline. The recovered debris included plastic waste, thermocol, discarded footwear and biomedical waste.

The cleanup was aimed at protecting mangrove ecosystems by removing pollutants that obstruct the aerial roots of mangrove trees and threaten coastal biodiversity.

The Environment Life Foundation thanked the Mangrove Foundation for its continued support and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for providing logistical assistance for the drive.

Organisers said the event served as a reminder that personal well-being and environmental conservation go hand in hand, and called on citizens to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives.

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