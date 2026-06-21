Yoga For Healthy Ageing: SRMD Wellness Unites Community In International Yoga Day Celebration |

Mumbai: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) Wellness commemorated the 12th International Yoga Day with a special yoga and sound meditation session at Gamdevi on Sunday, bringing together public representatives, wellness enthusiasts and members of the community to celebrate the benefits of yoga and holistic wellbeing.

The event was hosted by Maharashtra's Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and was attended by Member of Parliament and former Union Cabinets and Minister Anurag Thakur as the chief guest.

The programme formed part of SRMD Wellness' wider global outreach campaign marking International Yoga Day, which includes yoga demonstrations, workshops, community initiatives and wellness programmes across multiple locations. The celebrations aligned with this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," highlighting the role of yoga in promoting physical health, mental resilience and emotional balance throughout life.

Addressing the gathering, Thakur reiterated the message, "Fitness ka dose, half an hour, har roz," and stressed the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life. He praised the vision of SRMD Wellness, guided by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, and commended the session led by its Global Head, Atmarpit Dr Mansiji.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mansiji said yoga serves as a pathway to holistic transformation, benefiting both individuals and society. She noted that International Yoga Day provides an opportunity to make yoga accessible to every household and encourage its regular practice.

Founded under the guidance of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakesh, SRMD Wellness operates in more than 206 cities worldwide, offering programmes in seven languages and promoting wellbeing through yoga, meditation, breathwork and other transformative practices.

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