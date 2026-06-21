'Make Yoga A Part Of Everyday Life,' PM Modi Urges On International Yoga Day In Kolkata | X / @narendramodi

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in World Yoga Day in Kolkata’s Red Road along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Addressing millions of participants, Modi said that June 21 had become the day of the world’s largest collective celebration and also urged everyone to make it part of everyday life.

“Yoga keeps a person fit and healthy. Yoga connects everyone and brings everyone together. Yoga is not merely a means of physical exercise. Yoga is not limited to any particular age group,” said Modi.

Referring to this year’s theme ‘Yoga for Healthy aging’, the Prime Minister had mentioned that Yoga keeps people active and energised even as people grow older.

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“When we get over 50 years of age, Yoga gives the people the strength of 30 years of age. This year’s theme means that we can work to ensure that age does not reduce human potential. Yoga keeps a person flexible, reduces stress and keeps diseases at bay,” further added Modi.

Modi stated that he feels lucky to participate in ‘World Yoga Day’ in Bengal as saints like Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda were born in this state and also promoted Yoga.

Referring to lines from Bhagavad Gita, The Prime Minister added, “Yukta ahara viharasya, yukta cheshtasya karmasu, Yukta swapnavabodhasya, yogo bhavati dukhaha. (Balance is the foundation of yoga. Balance is also the foundation of our lives.) Yoga should not be confined to just one program. We will make yoga a part of our everyday lives.”