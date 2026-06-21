Rafiuddin Faqih Girls High School In Bhiwandi Marks Yoga Day With Special Session For Holistic Health & Well-Being |

Bhiwandi: Reinforcing the message of holistic health and emotional well-being, Rafiuddin Faqih Girls High School marked International Yoga Day with a special yoga session on Sunday, encouraging students to integrate the ancient practice into their daily lives. The programme brought together students, teachers and school administrators in a collective effort to promote physical fitness, mental resilience and mindfulness among young learners.

Programme Commencement & Attendee

The programme commenced at 10 a.m. on the school campus with the recitation of the Holy Quran, setting a serene and reflective tone for the event. The session was attended by Principal Darkhshan Arif Mulla, Vice Principal Saba Khati Miti, Supervisor Farmila Israr Johri, and Physical Education Teacher Almas Akhtar Ansari.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Darkhshan Arif Mulla said yoga is far more than a form of physical exercise, describing it as a discipline that creates harmony between the body and the mind. She stressed that in today's competitive academic environment, where students often face increasing pressure and stress, practising yoga regularly can significantly improve concentration, emotional balance and overall well-being.

Practical Session & Asanas

The practical yoga session was conducted under the guidance of Physical Education Teacher Almas Akhtar Ansari, who demonstrated a series of yoga postures and breathing exercises. Students were introduced to asanas including Padmasana and Vrikshasana, along with pranayama techniques aimed at improving flexibility, posture and respiratory health.

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The session concluded with a guided meditation, allowing participants to experience calmness, mental clarity and improved focus. Teachers highlighted the importance of incorporating yoga into everyday routines as a simple yet effective way to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Students from Classes VIII to X participated enthusiastically in the programme, performing the yoga exercises with discipline and keen interest. The school administration said such initiatives play a vital role in nurturing not only academic excellence but also the physical and mental well-being of students, while fostering healthy habits that can benefit them throughout their lives.

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