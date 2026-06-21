 NEET Aspirant Arrested In Varanasi After SIM Card, Exam Material Found Hidden In Undergarments
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NEET Aspirant Arrested In Varanasi After SIM Card, Exam Material Found Hidden In Undergarments

A medical aspirant was arrested at a NEET exam centre in Varanasi after security personnel allegedly recovered a SIM card, an old medical entrance question paper and adhesive material hidden in his undergarments during pre-exam frisking. The candidate, identified as Prince Dubey from Ballia, was taken into custody, and an investigation is underway.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 21, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
NEET Aspirant Arrested In Varanasi After SIM Card, Exam Material Found Hidden In Undergarments
NEET Aspirant Arrested In Varanasi After SIM Card, Exam Material Found Hidden In Undergarments | Representational Image

Varanasi: A medical aspirant was arrested here on Sunday after a SIM card, an old question paper of the medical entrance exam, and adhesive material were allegedly recovered from his undergarments, police said.

The incident took place at Harishchandra Post Graduate College in the Maidagin area, a designated exam centre, before the commencement of the test.

According to the police sources, security personnel grew suspicious during the pre-examination frisking and conducted a thorough search of the candidate, which led to the recovery of the items hidden in his undergarments.

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Following the recovery, the candidate was immediately taken into custody.

During initial interrogation, the detained student identified himself as Prince Dubey, a resident of Ballia district, sources said.

Dubey told the police that he had been staying in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and had travelled to Varanasi specifically to take the test.

Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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