CBSE Class 12 Verification And Re-Evaluation 2026 Results OUT At results.digilocker.gov.in; Revised Marksheets Available On DigiLocker

CBSE Class 12 Verification And Re-Evaluation 2026 Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started releasing the results of applications submitted by Class 12 students under its post-result services, including Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation. Students can access the results of their applications and download revised marksheets, wherever applicable, through DigiLocker from June 21 onwards.

The board said the outcomes are being published in phases as the processing of individual applications is completed. According to CBSE, results for nearly 87 per cent of candidates who applied for verification and/or re-evaluation have already been declared, while the remaining cases are expected to be completed shortly.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to check the result

Revised marksheets available through DigiLocker

Students whose marks have changed following the verification or re-evaluation process can now download their updated Class 12 marksheets through DigiLocker.

CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes.



Please keep your Roll Number, Admit Card ID, School Number, and Mother’s name ready before checking.



Students can check their updated status at https://t.co/Uez4FymzeI pic.twitter.com/gGYDqhm0Rx — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 21, 2026

The board clarified that revised marksheets are being issued only in cases where a change in marks has been recorded after scrutiny and evaluation of the request submitted by the candidate.

Candidates can also check the status of their applications through the DigiLocker platform.

CBSE Class 12 Verification And Re-Evaluation 2026 Results: Steps to check the result

Students can follow these steps to access their verification or re-evaluation outcomes and download revised marksheets:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker results portal at results.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for CBSE Class XII Verification/Re-evaluation Result 2026.

Step 3: Log in using your DigiLocker credentials. Students who do not have an account can register using their Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Step 4: Enter the required details, such as:

CBSE Roll Number

School Number (if required)

Year of Examination

Step 5: Submit the details to proceed.

Step 6: The updated marksheet and status of the verification/re-evaluation request will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the revised marks, if any changes have been made.

Step 8: Download and save the updated marksheet for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

Process followed after declaration of results

CBSE had declared the Class 12 board examination results on May 13, 2026, for approximately 17.69 lakh students across the country.

As part of its post-result services, the board first allowed students to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books between May 19 and May 25. After reviewing their answer sheets, students were given an opportunity to apply for Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation from June 2 to June 7.

The board said the process was designed to provide transparency and give students an opportunity to seek review of their evaluated answer scripts through a structured mechanism.

Technical experts monitored the system

CBSE stated that the post-result services platform functioned under the supervision of technical experts from the Digital India Corporation, IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras.

According to the board, these institutions assisted in safeguarding the system from unauthorised access and potential cyber threats while ensuring the integrity of the entire process.

CBSE said every application submitted by students was processed through a robust and carefully monitored system aimed at maintaining fairness, transparency and accuracy.

Corrections made where claims were found valid

The board reiterated that, as in previous years, cases where a student's claim was found to be valid during the verification process were corrected and re-evaluated accordingly.

Following such corrections, marks were revised and updated in the official records.

Students whose requests have resulted in changes can now view the updated details through DigiLocker.

Opportunity to inspect answer books

CBSE has also announced an additional facility for candidates whose verification requests have been marked as "No Change."

Such students will be given an opportunity to inspect their answer books at the concerned CBSE Regional Office if they wish to do so.

The schedule and detailed guidelines for answer book inspection will be announced separately by the board in the coming days.

CBSE urges students to ignore rumours

Amid growing discussions on social media regarding re-evaluation outcomes, the board has advised students and parents not to rely on rumours, unverified claims or unofficial sources of information.

CBSE emphasised that all authentic updates regarding post-result services will be communicated only through its official channels.

The board urged students to verify information before sharing it and avoid being influenced by misleading posts circulating online.

Help available for students

Students facing difficulties or seeking clarification regarding their applications can contact CBSE through its designated support channels.

The board said candidates may write to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in for assistance. In addition, students can also approach their respective CBSE Regional Offices or use the CBSE Tele-Helpline services for guidance.